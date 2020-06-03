GCCC grads ready for the future

XENIA — Greene County Career Center seniors recently said goodbye to their virtual classroom and will take many different paths in the fall.

Some of the 316 seniors posted their plans on Facebook, listing degrees they’ll seek in college next year or training programs in which they’ll enroll, fields they’ll enter immediately, and military branches to which they’ve committed. Some will attend Wright State University, Sinclair Community College, or The Ohio State University. Others will begin working as cosmetologists, in construction, or continue welding training through an apprenticeship.

Seniors contributed in part to the 616 industry credentials earned by both grades. Of the graduating class, 183 earned a total of $546,000 in tech prep scholarships. Many will receive sponsored scholarships as well, although those have not all been determined yet.

Graduates traditionally show up to their senior recognition ceremony in gowns from their home school, creating a colorful group for families to watch as they receive their career passports. Although the May 19 ceremony and then tentative July 25 date have been canceled, students had the opportunity to take individual photos at the school in their caps and gowns. The school will use these to produce a virtual graduation, to be posted online June 27.

Superintendent Dave Deskins noted the challenges of the year-end, but expressed his confidence in the graduating class.

“We offer congratulations to our class of 2020 and look forward to seeing their impact as we continue to build the local workforce,” Deskins said.

Greene County Career Center named 10 graduates of distinction — the top scholars in the senior class selected based on grade-point average, attendance, community service, membership in the National Technical Honor Society, citizenship and extra-curricular activities. Graduates include: Kriscandra Burton (Fairborn), Grace Edwards (Bellbrook), Kaylie Gallion (Greeneview), Mary Gatlin (Beavercreek), Jacob Hyer (Xenia), Kaden Jack (Xenia), Dane Merriman (Greeneview), Ronicia Pollock (Cedarville), Chloe Schroeder (Beavercreek), and Benjamin Wingate (Legacy Christian Academy).

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

