Wright State shares update on reopening campus

FAIRBORN — Wright State University President Sue Edwards released a statement yesterday to shed some light on the university’s plans for the fall semester.

As COVID-19 restrictions are slowly being lifted across the country, Wright State is looking towards new strategies for keeping students safe next school year.

“Our aim is to make decisions regarding the 2020-21 academic year by the end of June,” Edwards said. “Of course, our ultimate goal is to welcome our students who are able and who choose to participate in an on-campus experience for the fall semester to do so, but only if it is safe to do so. To that end, the university will continue to be guided by consultations with the State of Ohio and our peer institutions.”

Per Edwards’ release, research has resumed at the campus as part of a gradual reopening process. The university president expressed her commitment to implement “procedures that align with the State of Ohio’s protocols for face coverings, physical distancing, health assessments, hygiene, and cleaning.”

In addition, Wright State faculty are adapting to the changes and challenges of serving their students post-COVID-19.

Regardless of how or when campus reopens, Edwards said the university is committed to providing a “dynamic and flexible educational experience for our students.”

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_wsulogo-copy.jpg

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

