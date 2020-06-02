Democratic headquarters damaged again

XENIA — For the second time in less than two months, members of the Greene County Democratic Party had their downtown Xenia headquarters vandalized.

Sometime during the overnight hours of May 29-30, five bullets were shot into the building at 10 S. Detroit Street, with four going through windows or doors. On April 11 a window was damaged by a concrete object, reportedly causing several hundred dollars in damage.

“These incidents were cowardly acts perpetrated by people who do not represent who we are in Greene County,” a release from the party said. “The persons who performed these acts of vandalism, violence, and terrorism pose dangers to the safety of our citizens. Intimidations made against a political party are a threat to our democracy and the rule of law. The GCDP calls on all good people, and especially our elected officials, to condemn these assaults on our community. We will defend democracy and the freedom to vote.”

The Greene County Republican Party issued a statement on its Facebook page shortly after the incident was made public: “About two months ago the Democratic Party headquarters in Xenia had a large rock thrown through its window. Now recently there have been five bullets fired through their window. This is outrageous! The Republican Party strongly opposes all violence directed against individuals or organizations as a result of their political beliefs!”

Democratic Party chair Doris Adams called the perpetrator or perpetrators “obviously sick and frightened.”

“There are those who feel they are entitled their opinions, but anyone who has a different view, should be squelched,” she said in an email. “The Greene County Democratic Party won’t disappear and we will not be silenced.”

The Xenia police are conducting an investigation, according to the Democratic Party. A reward has reportedly been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

