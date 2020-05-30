Posted on by

Skyhawks out for summer


Submitted photos Fairborn Primary School students from Main and Wright campuses drive by in a end-of-the-year parade May 28. Teachers spaced out on the sidewalk six feet apart to hold up signs and wave at the cars for a final celebration.

Fairborn Primary School students from Main and Wright campuses drive by in a end-of-the-year parade May 28. Teachers spaced out on the sidewalk six feet apart to hold up signs and wave at the cars for a final celebration.

Fairborn Primary School students from Main and Wright campuses drive by in a end-of-the-year parade May 28. Teachers spaced out on the sidewalk six feet apart to hold up signs and wave at the cars for a final celebration.

Fairborn Primary School students from Main and Wright campuses drive by in a end-of-the-year parade May 28. Teachers spaced out on the sidewalk six feet apart to hold up signs and wave at the cars for a final celebration.

Fairborn Primary School students from Main and Wright campuses drive by in a end-of-the-year parade May 28. Teachers spaced out on the sidewalk six feet apart to hold up signs and wave at the cars for a final celebration.

Fairborn Primary School students from Main and Wright campuses drive by in a end-of-the-year parade May 28. Teachers spaced out on the sidewalk six feet apart to hold up signs and wave at the cars for a final celebration.

