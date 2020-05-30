Main, Maple traffic signal may be removed

FAIRBORN — The traffic signal at the Main Street and Maple Avenue intersection may be removed.

In a May 27 memo from Doug Boney, engineering technician for the City of Fairborn, to the city’s Communications Manager Meghan Howard, Boney indicates that the signal placement has been carefully reviewed and considered and deemed no longer warranted.

”The primary reasons include decreasing traffic volumes, traffic pattern changes, unnecessary motorist delay, and aging infrastructure. A recent signal warrant analysis study confirmed that this traffic signal is no longer necessary,” Boney wrote. “The appropriate and recommended traffic control for this intersection is stop signs on Main Street with Maple Avenue being the through street.”

According to the notice, the traffic signal was constructed in 1987 to replace a four-way stop controlled intersection. When it was installed, traffic volumes on Maple and Main were higher, Boney said. A recent count shows a 35 percent reduction in traffic volume on Maple and 54 percent on Main.

“For many years, there has been a heavy left-turn movement from westbound Main onto southbound Maple to access the Maple Avenue overpass. With the recent upgrades at the Dayton/Maple intersection, the westbound Main to southbound Maple traffic volume has decreased dramatically as motorists can now turn left onto the overpass from westbound Dayton Drive,” the letter states. “The traffic signal has no vehicle detection meaning each street receives the same amount of green time regardless of traffic demand. Without detection, there is unnecessary delays motorists often sit at a red light with no cross traffic.”

According to the notice, a traffic signal typically has a life expectancy of 40 years. The current signal is 33 years old.

Boney said removal will reduce fuel emissions, save annual maintenance costs, save annual energy costs, and save the cost of replacement in a few years, usually $120,000 to $140,000, the memo states.

Signs posted in the near future will indicate the signal is under study for removal. After the signs are posted for 30 days, the traffic signal will be de-energized, and stop signs will be installed on Main Street, Boney said.

The signal infrastructure — including poles, cabinet and signal heads — will be removed if there have been no “problems or compelling reasons” to restore signal operation after 90 days.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/05/web1_logofairborn-copy.jpg

City cites study, reasons for removal

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.