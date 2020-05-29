Parading to graduation: YS grads honored in ‘clap-out’ caravan

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Yellow Springs High School seniors ride down Xenia Avenue during a “clap out” car parade on the way to their socially-distanced graduation May 27. Paraders started at the high school, traveled down West South College Street to Xenia Avenue, then onto Antioch University Midwest. There, the 61 students and their families parked for a drive-in graduation, watching the ceremony on an outdoor screen and receiving diplomas by their cars.