A salute to the fallen

Screenshot of virtual ceremony

Fairborn American Legion Post 526 Chaplain Kevin Knapp places a wreath at the American flag May 25 in a token of remembrance of fallen soldiers during the Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony, traditionally held at Fairfield Cemetery, was instead recorded and shown on TV, Facebook and YouTube for the public to see.

