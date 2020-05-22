One final Fairborn High drive

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn High School class of 2020 seniors drove — or rode — around their high school one last time the evening of May 22, what would have been their graduation date if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were met by masked friends, family and staff members who rang cow bells, blew horns and cheered with signs as they circled the school. Each senior received a carnation, just as they would have at the beginning of their final walk.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn High School class of 2020 seniors drove — or rode — around their high school one last time the evening of May 22, what would have been their graduation date if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were met by masked friends, family and staff members who rang cow bells, blew horns and cheered with signs as they circled the school. Each senior received a carnation, just as they would have at the beginning of their final walk.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn High School class of 2020 seniors drove — or rode — around their high school one last time the evening of May 22, what would have been their graduation date if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were met by masked friends, family and staff members who rang cow bells, blew horns and cheered with signs as they circled the school. Each senior received a carnation, just as they would have at the beginning of their final walk.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn High School class of 2020 seniors drove — or rode — around their high school one last time the evening of May 22, what would have been their graduation date if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were met by masked friends, family and staff members who rang cow bells, blew horns and cheered with signs as they circled the school. Each senior received a carnation, just as they would have at the beginning of their final walk.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn High School class of 2020 seniors drove — or rode — around their high school one last time the evening of May 22, what would have been their graduation date if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were met by masked friends, family and staff members who rang cow bells, blew horns and cheered with signs as they circled the school. Each senior received a carnation, just as they would have at the beginning of their final walk.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn High School class of 2020 seniors drove — or rode — around their high school one last time the evening of May 22, what would have been their graduation date if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were met by masked friends, family and staff members who rang cow bells, blew horns and cheered with signs as they circled the school. Each senior received a carnation, just as they would have at the beginning of their final walk.