Fairborn community to cheer on seniors tonight

Fairborn City Schools and Fairborn community partners honor the Fairborn High School class of 2020 graduates on page 4 and 5 of today’s paper. See inside for a full list of graduating seniors.

FAIRBORN — On what was supposed to be their graduation day, Fairborn High School seniors will take a ceremonial final drive around the school.

The last drive for the class of 2020 will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 at 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Students will enter through the pool parking lot at Community Park, drive around the back of the building, then across the front, and exit the school grounds, Superintendent Gene Lolli said in his most recent Friday Focus newsletter.

Just as they would have at the beginning of their final walk, each senior will receive a carnation as they enter.

Community members, families, and staff members are invited to participate in the send-off by circling the school and cheering on the seniors. They are asked to arrive no later than 5:30 p.m. and park in front of the school along the fence or in the back parking lot. Participants must wear masks and maintain social distancing guidelines.

All may bring signs, balloons, flowers, or wear their Skyhawk gear if they wish.

“The high school administrative team has worked very hard to make this experience positive for our seniors,” Lolli said. “Let’s circle the parking lot and show our seniors how much we care.”

File photo Fairborn High School seniors will take a final drive around the building Friday, May 22, the day they would have graduated if COVID-19 and its restrictions hadn’t swept through the state. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/05/web1_fhslockdown1.jpg File photo Fairborn High School seniors will take a final drive around the building Friday, May 22, the day they would have graduated if COVID-19 and its restrictions hadn’t swept through the state.

Graduates will take one last drive around school

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

