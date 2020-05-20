Primary election results now official

XENIA — Three weeks after the last day of the primary, election results are official.

The Greene County Board of Elections Tuesday certified the official canvass of the March 17 primary, which went to a vote-by-mail system and was extended to April 28.

While numbers went up — due to additional absentee ballots already in the mail as well as provisional ballots — none of the races came away with different outcomes.

Candidates who won their primaries will face off in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election.

Official results for contested races and issues are as follows:

Contested races

U.S. Representative District 10 (D) — Desiree Tims, 32,388; Eric Moyer, 13,846 (Fayette, Greene, Montgomery)

U.S. Representative District 10 (R) — Mike Turner, 44,704; John Anderson, 4,110; Kathi Flanders, 2,944 (Fayette, Greene, Montgomery)

State Representative District 73 (R) — Brian Lampton, 9,579; John Broughton, 4,416

State Central Committee Woman (R) — Laura Rosenberger, 11,562; Christy Lewis Comerford, 6,807

Greene County Commissioner (R) — Rick Perales, 12,801; Ron Geyer, 6,305; Debborah L. Wallace, 2,585

Court of Appeals Judge 2nd District (R) — Chris Epley, 35,920; Jeff Rezabek, 33,697 (Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery)

Greene County Prosecutor (R) — David Hayes, 13,007; Alice DeWine, 9,712

Greene County Clerk of Courts (R) — AJ Williams, 10,368; Christy L. Ahrens, 9,357

Issues

#1 City of Fairborn Income Tax — For, 2,906; Against, 1,803

#2 Village of Jamestown Renewal — For, 248; Against, 92

#3 Village of Yellow Springs Charter Amendment — Yes, 1,272; No, 246

#4 Village of Yellow Springs Charter Amendment — Yes, 673; No, 870

#5 Village of Yellow Springs Charter Amendment — Yes, 891; No, 650

#6 Miami Township Renewal Levy — For, 1,651; Against, 332

#7 Beavercreek Township Renewal Levy — For, 1,499; Against, 690

#8 Cedar Cliff LSD Substitute Levy — For, 544; Against, 461

#9 Bellbrook-Sugarcreek LSD Additional Levy — For, 3,028; Against, 3,334

#10 Beavercreek CSD Substitute Levy — For, 6,951; Against, 7,573

#11 Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District Renewal Levy — For, 4,325; Against, 1,970

#12 Greene County Permissive Sales Tax — Yes, 14,205; No, 22,920

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.