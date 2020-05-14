Station 1 out for training

Photos courtesy Fairborn Professional Firefighters Local 1235

Fairborn Fire Station 1 works on ground ladder, hose line pull and advancement training. Crews are doing their trainings at their assigned stations instead of having all stations gather together at once.

Photos courtesy Fairborn Professional Firefighters Local 1235

Fairborn Fire Station 1 works on ground ladder, hose line pull and advancement training. Crews are doing their trainings at their assigned stations instead of having all stations gather together at once.

Photos courtesy Fairborn Professional Firefighters Local 1235

Fairborn Fire Station 1 works on ground ladder, hose line pull and advancement training. Crews are doing their trainings at their assigned stations instead of having all stations gather together at once.