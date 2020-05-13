Baker students will return to collect belongings

FAIRBORN — Baker Middle School’s principal has a plan for students to re-enter the building this month to gather their belongings for the summer.

Principal Brad Holt said the plan is meant to honor the state and district guidelines to keep staff and students safe.

Hold said each student’s ACCESS teacher will contact parents for a 5-10 minute appointment to come to Baker. The appointment schedule is meant to minimize the number of students that are in the building at one time. One student per ACCESS will be scheduled at a time. Parents and students who have conflicts with the scheduled times should contact administration for alternative appointments.

The schedule is as follows:

— Sixth grade students will return to collect belongings and return books on Tuesday, May 26.

— Seventh grade students will return to collect belongings and return books on Wednesday, May 27.

— Eighth grade students will return to collect belongings and return books on Thursday, May 28.

Students will enter the building at one of three locations: East office doors (6th graders), main office door (7th graders) and auditorium doors (8th graders).

Students will be required to wear masks as they enter the building. They are encouraged to enter the building alone to keep numbers and traffic down. Parents may enter in place of their student if they feel uncomfortable with that, Holt said.

During the visit, students will be permitted to clean out their lockers and return books. Students will return school-owned textbooks and novels.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

