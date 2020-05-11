Keeping senior spirit alive

Photos courtesy Fairborn City Schools

Fairborn High School staff members host a drive-through event May 9 for graduating seniors to pick up caps and gowns, yard signs created by the senior class officers, and their New York backpacks. The FHS leadership team is working on finalizing plans for graduation.

