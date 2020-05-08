COVID-19 funds available through Greene Giving

XENIA — Area nonprofits have a new funding source to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Greene Giving and the The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area announced Tuesday the establishment of the Greene Giving Pandemic Relief Fund to help provide vital services and assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

Grants will be awarded to vetted community-based nonprofit organizations that focus on immediate, basic needs like emergency food, rent/utility payment assistance, mental health services and more, according to a release from the United Way. Greene Giving will administer the process.

“An oversight committee will review applicants and prioritize dispersion based on a number of factors, including greatest need and funds available,” said Scott Sadowski, marketing manager for United Way. “Funds from the Greene County Pandemic Relief Fund are solely available to Greene County entities or organizations that serve Greene County residents/organizations.”

Requests for funding will be considered weekly and a quick decision is anticipated.

“Applications will be reviewed each Tuesday, after which the oversight committee will make every effort to notify applicants and distribute funds to them via check by that following Friday, about a 72-hour turnaround,” Sadowski said.

Currently around $40,000 is available and organizers are welcoming more donations.

“Our goal is to reach all those willing and able to donate to the fund to raise as much money as possible so Greene County non-profits and community organizations can continue fighting COVID-19,” Sadowski said.

Nonprofits may apply at greenegiving.org/pandemic-relief-fund. For more information, email Tracy Sibbing at tracys@dayton-unitedway.org.

Founded in 2001, the Greene County Community Foundation (Greene Giving) receives contributions from businesses, families, individuals, other foundations and organizations eager to “make a difference.” Greene Giving supports hundreds of affiliates, charitable organizations and components with assets of more than $16 million.

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) supports local health and human service programs and initiatives that serve Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

