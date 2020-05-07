Students are missed by teacher

Submitted photo
Fairborn Primary School second grade teacher Mollie Engle delivered yard signs and messages to her students to let them know that they are missed.
Submitted photo
Fairborn Primary School second grade teacher Mollie Engle delivered yard signs and messages to her students to let them know that they are missed.
Submitted photo
Fairborn Primary School second grade teacher Mollie Engle delivered yard signs and messages to her students to let them know that they are missed.
Submitted photo Fairborn Primary School second grade teacher Mollie Engle delivered yard signs and messages to her students to let them know that they are missed.
Submitted photo Fairborn Primary School second grade teacher Mollie Engle delivered yard signs and messages to her students to let them know that they are missed.
Submitted photo Fairborn Primary School second grade teacher Mollie Engle delivered yard signs and messages to her students to let them know that they are missed.