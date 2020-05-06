180th Fighter Wing to conduct flyovers

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct a series of flybys across the state of Ohio as a salute to the heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 — and to lift the spirits and morale of fellow Ohioans.

The 180th Fighter Wing shared in a press release that it is “honored to extend a salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to keep Ohioans safe.”

The 180th Fighter Wing will kick off its salute, beginning Wednesday, May 6 in the Northwest, Ohio area. Other Ohio cities, along with a tentative schedule, are listed in the schedule below.

Salute Ohio Schedule:

May 6:

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Toledo, Napoleon, Defiance, Archbold, Wauseon, Delta, Swanton

May 7:

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Cincinnati

1:45 – 2:05 p.m.

Lima, Findlay, Bowling Green

2:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Sandusky, Fremont

2:00 – 2:20 p.m.

Dayton, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Springfield, Springfield Air National Guard Base.

All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather.

For the welfare and safety of all Ohioans, residents are encouraged to observe the flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

For updated photos and videos of the 180FW visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/180FWONG.