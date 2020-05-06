Road construction taking place in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Fairborn motorists may experience detours and lane closures in the coming weeks.

Vectren is continuing to replace gas lines beneath Maple Avenue, which will require a closure and detour onto Pay Lane onto Diana Lane East back to Maple on Redbank. The City of Fairborn reports that the Vectren work that had been taking place on Xenia Drive is now complete, but the company will return to finish concrete and landscaping work.

Meanwhile a bridge project that has been taking place on Broad Street has been extended to May 22.

Construction on the roundabout that will replace the Kauffman Avenue and Col. Glenn Highway intersection is continuing. Fairborn reports that it will be paved next week. City officials have said previously that the Col. Glenn Highway and Kauffman Avenue intersection is one of the most dangerous intersections in the city due to its skewed angle and aging infrastructure, and feel that installing a roundabout will create more efficiency and safety among motorists.

Road work will also continue on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Lane closures

Northbound lanes on Central Avenue will be closed beginning on May 11 between Parkwood and Dayton drives. Motorists will be detoured down Garland Avenue to Maple Avenue to Dayton Drive. Southbound traffic will be maintained, but flaggers will be in place.

A construction project that will result in Maple Avenue widening is expected to begin at the end of May and run through June during which one lane will remain open. The dates of the project will be announced as more details become available.

File photo Paving will begin at the upcoming roundabout, which will replace the Kauffman Avenue and Col. Glenn Highway intersection. Pictured are crews in the early days of the project. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/05/web1_constructionsum192.jpg File photo Paving will begin at the upcoming roundabout, which will replace the Kauffman Avenue and Col. Glenn Highway intersection. Pictured are crews in the early days of the project.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.