Farmers market to open for season

The Fairborn farmers market is located inside Main Street Commons at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue.
The City of Fairborn will open its farmers market for the season Wednesday, May 20. The market will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly. Social distancing practices will take place, and vendors are required to wear a mask, provide sanitizer to customers and sanitize between customers.
