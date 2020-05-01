Marathon prices to remain at current rate until June 7

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – Due to the current environment brought on by COVID-19, current pricing to register for the Air Force Marathon will extend to June 7.

Prices for the marathon and half marathon will increase by $10 on June 8 while the cost of the 5K and 10K races will increase by $5. The price for the Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series, in which runners compete in the 5K, 10K and either the half marathon or marathon will increase by $20, and the Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Run will increase by $3.

The next price increase will be on July 20.

Active duty, reservists, and guard members may receive up to $10 off their race registration.

A virtual option is also available to allow runners from all over the world to join in from afar. Runners will choose between the half marathon or marathon and will need to run their selected distance between Sept. 12-27.

All registered runners receive a race shirt, virtual goodie bag, and optional complimentary commemorative patch. Everyone who finishes a race also receives a medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, the HH-60G Pave Hawk. Medals are presented to participants at the finish line by Air Force senior leaders. All races begin and end at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, except the 5K and Tailwind Trot, which take place on the campus of Wright State University.