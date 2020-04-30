Fire department on base approved for new station

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron’s fire department of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was elated to receive the news they had been waiting to hear: approval for a new fire station.

On the wish list since 2010, the plan is to replace the antiquated and outdated Fire Station 2 located on the west ramp of the flight line in Area A on base.

“The approval of the new fire station is a great step forward for our department,” said 788th CEG Fire Chief Jacob King. “It will provide appropriate space for our vehicles, personnel and better aligns us to support the flying mission, the 445th Air Lift Wing and the installation.”

King said the location of the new fire station will not only allow the fire crew to meet response time requirements for aircraft emergencies, it will also have better response times for all other emergencies.

“This will provide two other primary benefits, the first being our firefighters will have appropriate living and working conditions that will be free from mold and asbestos hazards that the aged station has,” King said. The second being the fire trucks will fit in the new station. We have a new fire truck that does not fit in the current station.”

The fire department has a staff of approximately 90 members made up of firefighters, inspectors, paramedics and dispatchers and are spread out in the three fire stations; one in Area B and two in Area A. They respond to more than 1,100 emergency calls a year and support 130 fire departments across five counties in southwestern Ohio as part of mutual assistance agreements.

The design of the new fire station will bring the facility to modern design requirements and construction is slated to begin later this year.