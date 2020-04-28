County winners have Beavercreek flavor

XENIA — A pair of Beavercreek residents were unofficial winners in two of Greene County’s biggest races in the historic primary election Tuesday.

Current State Rep. Rick Perales will once again be a county commissioner, while current assistant prosecutor David Hayes was tabbed to be the next county prosecutor. The Greene County Board of Elections posted unofficial results of the vote-by-mail election late April 28.

Another Beavercreek resident, Brian Lampton, won the Ohio House of Representatives District 73 race, while Beavercreek native A.J. Williams was re-elected as clerk of courts.

Here are the unofficial results as reported:

Contested races

U.S. Representative District 10 (D) — Desiree Tims, 30,740; Eric Moyer, 13,171 (Fayette, Greene, Montgomery)

U.S. Representative District 10 (R) — Mike Turner, 41,311; John Anderson, 3,761; Kathi Flanders, 2,672 (Fayette, Greene, Montgomery)

State Representative District 73 (R) — Brian Lampton, 8,066; John Broughton, 3,640

State Central Committee Woman (R) — Laura Rosenberger, 10,139; Christy Lewis Comerford, 5,897

Greene County Commissioner (R) — Rick Perales, 10,961; Ron Geyer, 5,751; Debborah L. Wallace, 2,196

Court of Appeals Judge 2nd District (R) — Chris Epley, 31,221; Jeff Rezabek, 29,647 (Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery)

Greene County Prosecutor (R) — David Hayes, 11,605; Alice DeWine, 8,122

Greene County Clerk of Courts (R) — AJ Williams, 9,088; Christy L. Ahrens, 8,141

County-wide issue

Issue 12 Greene County Jail sales tax — No, 19,893; Yes, 12,622

These results are unofficial and may change. Ballots that were postmarked by April 27 have until Friday, May 8 to arrive at the Greene County Board of Elections to be counted. Individuals who requested an absentee ballot by 12 p.m. April 25 and did not receive their ballot by Tuesday were allowed to vote provisionally at the board office. Provisional ballots were not to be counted at the unofficial canvas, according to Director Llyn McCoy. The official canvass is completed three weeks after the conclusion of the election and will be released after review from the Ohio secretary of state’s office.

Candidates elected by their party in the primary will face each other in the general election on Nov. 3.

