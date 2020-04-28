FHS honoring seniors

Submitted photo

Fairborn City School officials have expressed that they are committed to honoring the Fairborn High School class of 2020. Typically FHS seniors have numerous traditions and celebrations they partake in during the months of April and May. Unfortunately, given the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is not able to host those in-person celebrations. The banner, school officials said, is just one way to honor the class of 2020’s accomplishments.

