Election end nears

XENIA — Greene County residents have a few days left to cast their ballots in the vote-by-mail primary that ends Tuesday, April 28.

Candidates elected by their party in the primary election will face each other in the general election on Nov. 3.

Democratic candidates are Eric Moyer and Desiree Tims (U.S. House of Representatives District 10); Charles Ballard (Ohio Senate District 10); Kim McCarthy (Ohio House of Representatives District 73); Colin James Morrow (Board of County Commissioners); Marshall G. Lachman (2nd District Court of Appeals judge); and Steve Bujenovic (Coroner).

Republican candidates are Mike Turner, Kathi Flanders, and John Anderson (U.S. House of Representatives District 10); John Broughton and Brian Lampton (Ohio House of Representatives District 73); Christy Lewis Comerford and Laura Rosenberger (State Central Committee-woman); Rick Perales, Ron Geyer and Debborah Wallace (Board of County Commissioners); Chris Epley and Jeff Rezabek (2nd District Court of Appeals judge); Alice DeWine and David Hayes (Prosecutor); Kevin Sharrett (Coroner); Christy L. Ahrens and A.J. Williams (Clerk of Courts).

Candidates in the following races will not face opposition in the primary or general election: Ohio House of Representatives District 74, State Central Committee-man, Common Pleas Court judges (three divisions), one seat on the Board of County Commissioners, sheriff, engineer, recorder, and treasurer.

All voters will see one county-wide issue on their ballots. Issue 12 is a .25 percent sales and use tax increase to build a new Greene County jail facility and sheriff’s office.

Other issues are: Issue 1, City of Fairborn income tax levy for fire, police and EMS; Issue 2, Village of Jamestown renewal levy for operating expenses; Issue 3, Village of Yellow Springs charter amendment for changing mayoral term; Issue 4, Village of Yellow Springs charter amendment for changing voting age for local issues; Issue 5, Village of Yellow Springs charter amendment for allowing non-citizens to vote on local issues; Issue 6, Miami Township renewal levy for fire and EMS; Issue 7, Beavercreek Township renewal levy for streets, roads and bridges; Issue 8, Cedar Cliff Local School District substitute emergency levy; Issue 9, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District additional levy for operating expenses; Issue 10, Beavercreek City School District substitute emergency levy; and Issue 11, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District renewal levy.

Voters to decide on county races, issues

By Anna Bolton & Scott Halasz editor@xeniagazette.com

Casting ballots Where: Greene County Board of Elections, 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385 How: Voters are strongly encouraged to drop their voted ballots in the secure, silver ballot box outside the Greene County Board of Elections. Voted ballots may also be mailed to the board office. When: Ballots must be dropped off in person by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. If mailed, ballots must be post-marked by Monday, April 27. Note: Voters who requested an absentee ballot by 12 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and did not receive their ballot by Tuesday, April 28 can visit the board office on Tuesday, April 28 and ask to vote a provisional paper ballot.

Call these reporters at 937-372-4444.

