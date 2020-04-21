Public works still supporting Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Although the state-wide shelter in place order remains in place, Fairborn’s public works department, among others, is still in-motion.

Public works employees have undergone some changes to ensure their safety and health. Karen Hawkins, director of the Fairborn Public Works Department, highlighted during a recent city council work session that employees have been divided into groups and are taking turns being on call.

Hawkins said the street department has responded to some fallen tree incidents, which resulted in blocked roadways and had to be addressed right away, since the COVID-19 pandemic has occurred. Employees within the equipment division, which includes the city garage, have also been divided into two groups.

“[We] have two mechanics working each day,” Hawkins said, adding that the mechanics have worked on both police and fire vehicles since the pandemic has taken place. “They have to keep the vehicles up for our police and fire, as well as whatever other issues may come up.”

The city garage also works alongside the parks department to ensure that mowers and landscaping equipment is working properly.

The water and sewer department has been split three ways in which one group would be on call for a period of time, followed by the other two groups. Employees have also limited home visits when addressing issues.

“We have had multiple water main breaks, we have had several major storms, we’ve had some beaver activity that had to be addressed — all of these things are responded to by the group that’s on call,” Hawkins said.

Within the water treatment plant, employees have been divided into three schedules. Hawkins highlighted that employees are able to perform basic functions on a solo basis. At the water reclamation center, however, two operators need to be present due to the nature of the job.

City Manager Rob Anderson additionally highlighted during the work session that parks, development services, as well as the engineering departments are still responding and inspecting items to keep projects in motion. The roundabout project, as well as Broad Street construction, is still taking place.

“Progress is continuing in Fairborn,” Hawkins said. “We’ve had a lot of projects that are ongoing.”

By Whitney Vickers

