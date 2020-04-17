Chamber aiming to help local businesses

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce is aiming to provide resources to small businesses as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re here, we’re responding to the questions and needs of our members,” Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Owen said. “Whether it’s disaster relief or possible stimulus money — we’re here to answer questions.”

The chamber has posted resources on its website, fairbornchamber.com, to assist businesses, including links to find more information about the U.S. Small Business Administration Small Businesses Guidance and Loan Resource, the CARES Act and the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The U.S. Small Business Administration Small Business Guidance website offers information about how small businesses can apply for programs that provide financial assistance. The CARES Act was signed into law March 27 to provide $376 billion worth of emergency assistance to workers and businesses who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services provides information concerning unemployment benefits.

“We’ve been trying to get information out to members since the start, and with everyone at home email has been greater than before,” Owen said.

The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce is responsible for hosting the annual car show, which takes place in September, as well as the yearly Halloween festivities. Owen highlighted that individuals have been calling for information regarding showing a vehicle, and vendor applications for the Halloween festivities are still being submitted after being mailed out in January. He said it gives him a feeling of optimism, and is hopeful that the fourth quarter will be heavy and fall events will flourish.

“We’ve got the American entrepreneurial spirit — we may have gotten punched in the gut, but we’ll get back up again,” Owen said. “We will get through this, and we will recover. Some businesses will recover faster than others, and some won’t come back. There will be some business casualties.”

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

