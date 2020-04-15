Fairborn offering virtual tour of fire station

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is offering the opportunity to virtually tour Fire Station 1.

From the comfort of their own couch, individuals are able to step inside the fire department and click through to view the entry ways, hallways, kitchen, sleeping quarters, bunker room and apparatus bay. Viewers are also able to get inside a medic and fire truck. Visit https://bit.ly/2K4cB2P to access the tour.

In-person tours of the fire stations are closed to the public at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fairborn Fire Department is also unable to offer ride-alongs in fire station vehicles, and conduct business checks. Medic riders are also limited at this time to limit the spread of the illness.

Fairborn Communications Manager Meghan Howard shared that the virtual tour was created by Fairborn Firefighter Brent Schockman.

“Even though the fire houses are closed to the public, our firefighters/paramedics continue to respond and care for the community as they always have,” Howard said.

Fairborn firefighters/paramedics are utilizing personal protective equipment, such as face masks and gloves, and are taking steps to conserve their gear.

Local first responders are conducting “threshold assessments” in which one member of the responding crew will approach the home first to see if the medical actions can be performed outdoors and/or by less responders. That way, crews are able to conserve as much of personal protection gear as possible.

“Anyone who calls 911 and are experiencing [flu-like] symptoms has to give us that information to dispatch so that our crew is made aware,” Fairborn Fire Chief Dave Reichert said in a previous interview.

During the tour, viewers are able to get inside a medic and firetruck.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

