GCPH adopts vehicle parade guidelines

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials have adopted a set of guidelines for local vehicle parades in an effort to protect the public.

“During these unprecedented times, the public is finding new and innovative ways to share special moments with loved ones and friends … from a safe distance,” GCPH officials wrote in a release. “From birthdays and graduations, to retirements and baby showers, people are organizing parades of cars through various neighborhoods. No floats, no marching bands … just family members inside their cars. But can everyone stay safe when participating?”

Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County developed a set of guidelines for vehicle parades. If individuals choose to participate in a vehicle parade, officials say the following guidelines are to be followed at all times to protect participants and other members of the public:

— No one who is sick should participate in a vehicle parade.

— Temperatures of all parade participants should be taken before they leave their homes. Note: A person may have COVID-19 and not feel sick or show any symptoms but still are able to spread the disease to others.

— One person per vehicle is permitted unless they are members of the same household who live together.

— If vehicles meet before the parade, cars and people must remain 6 feet apart.

— Passengers must remain in their vehicle at all times.

— No objects may be passed between vehicles and parade viewers.

— All traffic laws should be obeyed.

— If in a residential area, participants and viewers should be mindful that there may be people trying to recover from COVID-19 and disturbances should be kept to a minimum.

— Participants and viewers should note that shouting at someone increases the chances of spreading COVID-19.

— Masks should be worn by participants and viewers.

— Viewers may not enter the street and must remain at least 6 feet apart at all times.

— People should not physically visit other’s homes to view the parade, unless they are there to provide help as outlined in the state’s stay at home order.

— No parades are permitted at senior living centers, nursing homes, or hospice facilities.

— This guidance may be reviewed or modified at any time based upon updated conditions surrounding the spread of the disease.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. For more information about local public health efforts, visit www.gcph.info and follow GCPH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for daily updates and information.