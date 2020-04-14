Playground is closed

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Additional barriers were added to the playground equipment at Community Park. While parks remain open within the City of Fairborn, playground and fitness equipment, as well as tennis and basketball courts, are closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
