Teachers offer messages of hope

FAIRBORN — After hosting remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local teachers are posting videos of encouragement for their students. The Fairborn City School District has posted a series of the videos on its Facebook page.

“When I think about hope, I always come back to a very famous author by the name of Stephen King. He once wrote ‘hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things things.’ So guys, moving forward, I hope you are well. I have hope that you stay in good health and I hope you remember that we are all in this together,” Baker Middle School Social Studies Teacher Michael Curry said in his video.

Emily Schmidt, a 20-year English teacher at Fairborn High School, shared in her video that she considers the people at Fairborn City Schools her “second family.”

“As a family, we’ve been through a lot of ups and downs in those 20 years,” she said. “One thing I know for sure is that in every situation, the Fairborn family always rallies around their own — and that’s what makes an unshakable family bond. Our experiences today are no different.”

Schmidt shared that she is the mother of a sixth-grade student, as well as a high school senior. She said she understands senior students’ frustrations with not being in school, and not having the opportunity to undergo the senior experiences that they have been looking forward to throughout their high school career.

“In times when we have no control over the world around us, one and only thing we do have control over is how we choose to respond to the current situation,” Schmidt said. “While this new normal is not ideal, everyday I wake up and choose to be happy … I like to think of it as a time to reflect on what’s really important in life — I realize I get to spend quality time with my family.”

The school district compiled photos of Fairborn Intermediate School and Baker Middle School teachers holding signs expressing sentimental feelings. Several of the teachers held signs that said “I miss you.” Other teachers posted videos offering advice, including creating a routine.

Valerie Herdman, assistant principal at Fairborn Primary School, compiled a video to let students know that she misses the students.

“I hope you are all doing your work and I hope you’re listening to your parents doing everything you’re supposed to be doing,” Herdman said.

Jeff Patrick, director of business affairs, delivered his message of hope inside the new Fairborn Primary School, offering a tour of a finished classroom and learning area.

“We hope you’re safe, we hope you’re healthy and know that the future is brighter than today,” Patrick said.

Schmidt, of FHS, concluded her message with encouragement to keep the faith.

“Find something to be thankful for,” Schmidt said. “Choose to spend your gift of time wisely and most of all, I hope you stay positive. We will get through this together and we will grow stronger because of it.”

File photo Fairborn Primary School Assistant Principal Valerie Herdman holding a sign during the weekly lunch bag distribution event. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/04/web1_covideasterlunch4-1.jpg File photo Fairborn Primary School Assistant Principal Valerie Herdman holding a sign during the weekly lunch bag distribution event.

By Whitney Vickers

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

