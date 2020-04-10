Easter bunny to lend a hand with pizza deliveries

ENON — The Easter bunny will accompany A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria delivery drivers to offer social distancing photo opportunities Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.

Co-Owner Doug Couch is hopeful that the presence of the Easter bunny during upcoming deliveries will make local families smile. Customers should request that the Easter bunny be present when ordering.

Orders can be taken over the phone by calling 937-864-FOOD (3663) or online at www.sliceofheavenenon.com. No-contact delivery is available. Couch asks that customers indicate that desire on the order form if placing an order online. Carry-out is also available. It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday.

A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria delivers within the Village of Enon and recently expanded its delivery zone to include the City of Fairborn.

The pizzeria is independently owned by Couch, his wife Brenda Couch, brother Ken Couch and sister-in-law Shaedra Couch and opened approximately 4-5 years ago. Doug is retired from the Air Force, serving for 25 years in the security forces and now teaches ROTC at Tecumseh High School. Ken served in the Navy for five years.

Doug, Ken and Doug’s son each brought their experience of delivering pizzas into their business. A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria offers a special cheese blend on pies, as well as wings, spaghetti, calzones, hoagies, desserts, mozzarella cheese sticks and more sides. A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria also offers a “Big John” pizza, which features 21 slices of pizza, and was named to honor Doug and Ken’s uncle, who died in the 1980s. The restaurant also features the Goliath pizza which measures up to 25 inches.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Easter bunny will accompany A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria delivery drivers on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. Customers should indicate when ordering that they wish for the Easter bunny to be present during their delivery. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/04/web1_sliceofheaven2.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Easter bunny will accompany A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria delivery drivers on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. Customers should indicate when ordering that they wish for the Easter bunny to be present during their delivery. Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Easter bunny will accompany A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria delivery drivers on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. Customers should indicate when ordering that they wish for the Easter bunny to be present during their delivery. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/04/web1_sliceofheaven3.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Easter bunny will accompany A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria delivery drivers on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. Customers should indicate when ordering that they wish for the Easter bunny to be present during their delivery. Pizzeria officials are hopeful that the Easter bunny will make local families smile. The Easter bunny will also be available for socially distant photo opportunities. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/04/web1_sliceofheaven1.jpg Pizzeria officials are hopeful that the Easter bunny will make local families smile. The Easter bunny will also be available for socially distant photo opportunities. The Easter bunny and Co-Owner Ken Couch holding a box that would contain A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria “Goliath” pizza, which measures up to 25 inches. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/04/web1_sliceofheaven4.jpg The Easter bunny and Co-Owner Ken Couch holding a box that would contain A Slice of Heaven Pizzeria “Goliath” pizza, which measures up to 25 inches.