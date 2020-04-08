Easter bunny participates in lunch distribution

Meal bags will be distributed to local students from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through May 1 at the following locations:

FAIRBORN — The Easter bunny made an appearance at Fairborn Primary School April 8 during the Fairborn City School District’s lunch bag distribution program. The bunny, along with all other educators, were wearing face masks.

Fairborn City School District officials said the lunch bag distribution program will now take place 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays only; the sites will remain the same. Students will be given enough food to take them through the week. Fairborn Primary School Principal Vicki Hudepohl said the primary school facility has been sanitized, and staff members are only accessing the food-preparation area at this time which can be accessed from the outdoors without having to walk through the the building. She said lunch bag distribution officials had been at the school preparing for the event since 6 a.m.

Hudepohl highlighted that the lunch bag distribution program will still take place during the district’s spring break.

Hudepohl praised the staff, and said students are able to complete work with or without technology. Some school work is being virtually sent out, while other school work is being physically mailed out.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Meal bags will be distributed to local students from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through May 1 at the following locations: – Fairborn Primary School, 4 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; – Fairborn Intermediate School, 25 Dellwood Dr.; – Baker Middle School, 100 Lincoln Dr.; – Fairborn YMCA, 300 S. Central Ave.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

