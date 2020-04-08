Greene County News seeking hometown heroes

XENIA — Do you know someone working on the front lines who deserves special mention during the coronavirus pandemic?

Greene County News would like to know who they are so we can feature them in an upcoming story. It can be a first responder, health care worker, clerk or cashier at a store, city or county employee, or anyone else who is risking his or her wellbeing to protect and serve the community.

If you would like to nominate someone to be a Hometown Hero, please email editor@xeniagazette.com. Include their name, why you are nominating them, and how we can get in touch with him or her. Also please include your name and contact information.

