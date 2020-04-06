Library buildings closed, website remains open

FAIRBORN — Although the Greene County Public Libraries are closed until at least May 1, individuals are still able to access its resources digitally.

“Our commitment is to always act in the public’s best interest,” says Greene County Public Library Executive Director, Karl Colón. “Unfortunately, in this case, it is in the public’s best interest to keep the library closed until the worst of the community spread of coronavirus has passed.”

The library website, greenelibrary.info, features options to download Ebooks, movies and TV shoes, audiobooks, graphic novels, music, video storybooks and more. The website additionally includes items for children and teenagers who are currently home from school. With a library card, patrons are also able to access online classes including language and art courses and more.

“We have tons of downloadable materials and streaming services available through our website,” Colón said.

If readers are stuck in a rut and aren’t sure which book to pickup next, the library website additionally features staff picks and a “book of the week.”

“It’s not the same as chatting over the desk about fascinating books we’ve just been reading, but patrons can still find our recommendations on the web site,” Fairborn Head Librarian Ann Cooper said. ” … I can personally recommend the book I am reading right now, ‘This is Happiness,’ by Niall Williams. It’s gentle, delightful and set in a distant place and time.”

Patrons are to keep any library materials they currently have in their possession until the library system re-opens. Book drops will remain closed as well for now to encourage the practice of social distancing. Items will remain fine-free and due dates for all materials will be extended through May 15.

Cooper suggested that children use this time to write letters to their favorite authors, then tell library officials about the letters when the library re-opens.

“Our librarians love nothing more than chatting with kids about books and authors and reading,” she said.

Greene County Public Library officials initially announced March 12 that it would be canceling all events and restricting meeting room use through April 15 after meeting with Greene County Public Health officials to ensure best practices. The library announced March 13 that it would close to the public through April 6 and events would remain canceled through April 15.

It was announced March 31 that the libraries would close through May 1 following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement to keep schools closed state-wide until at least May 1.

The Greene County Public Library includes the Beavercreek Community Library, Cedarville Community Library, Fairborn Community Library, Jamestown Community Library, Winters-Bellbrook Community Library, Xenia Community Library as well as its Greene County Room and Spark Place, and Yellow Springs Community Library

“We miss our colleagues, our patrons and our work,” Cooper said. “All of us from the Fairborn Library are eager to see each other and work with our patrons again. Meanwhile, we are staying home and reading books — we recommend that as a way everyone can protect the common good.”

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Library facilities across Greene County are currently closed. However, patrons can still access resources by visiting greenelibrary.info. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/04/web1_covidlibrary.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Library facilities across Greene County are currently closed. However, patrons can still access resources by visiting greenelibrary.info.

Downloadable books, movies available on library website

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

