Stillwrights Distillery producing hand sanitizer for specific group

BATH TOWNSHIP — Those who enjoy Stillwrights Spiced Rum will soon notice empty shelves where the product once was supplied as it is being re-distilled into hand sanitizer for a specific group who is in need.

Co-Owner Brad Measel highlighted that Stillwrights, which barrelled its first batch or bourbon in 2012, is operating 24-hours per day for the first time in the business’s history. He described it as a “three-person operation.”

“We are a tiny supplier,” Measel said. “We are able to make just over one gallon of hand sanitizer per hour.”

Stillwrights is unable at this time to expand operations and offer hand sanitizer to additional groups and individuals. Measel said the group who initially asked Stillwrights to produce hand sanitizer had called on them for help weeks ago — before FDA regulations were changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love to help, but I hate that we can’t help everyone,” Measel said, adding that he prays that additional groups and individuals in need of hand sanitizer are able to find larger suppliers.

Measel co-owns Stillwrights alongside his brother Shawn Measel, as well as James Bagford. Stillwrights was originally known as Millrights and served the automotive industry. However, when the automotive industry dried up in the Miami Valley, they converted their business into a distillery. They had already owned the property and buildings where Stillwright’s stands now in Bath Township.

