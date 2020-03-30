Get outdoors, but practice distancing

XENIA — While many offices have locked their doors — parks across Greene County remain open.

During the coronavirus crisis, Greene County Parks & Trails staff members are encouraging families to get outside and utilize the parks system while prioritizing sanitary practices — washing hands or using sanitizer, following cough and sneeze etiquette, and staying home if feeling unwell — and social or physical distancing from other patrons.

“Even when you’re outside, remember to practice safe and proper social distancing. Try to stay at least six feet away from others in the parks,” Ohio Department of Health (ODH) officials reccommend.

GCP&T offices are closed. Staff is not currently taking shelter or lodge reservations. Restroom facilities are limited. But most parks remain accessible.

“Vitamin N, Vitamin Nature, could be the best thing for someone that may be experiencing cabin fever,” Hanna Lamb, GCP&T Marketing & PR Specialist, said.

The stay at home order issued by ODH Sunday states that all playgrounds are closed.

All scheduled events and programs are postponed or canceled until further notice, including: Wellness Walkers (March 19, March 26 and April 2, canceled), EverWalk (March 28, canceled), Night Ride (April 4, canceled), Wiggle Worms/Touch-a-Truck (April 16, postponed for now.)

Staff is utilizing Facebook: Greene County Parks & Trails for updates, and even held a virtual preschool “playtime” for Wiggle Worm on Thursday, keeping kids engaged with nature while they are at home.

For more information about the parks, visit gcparkstrails.com. For updates on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

