Fairborm YMCA offering childcare

FAIRBORN — Healthcare and essential workers are able to lean on the YMCA of Greater Dayton — including the Fairborn branch — for childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Vice President Josh Sullenberger explained that beginning March 26, as mandated by the State of Ohio, YMCA branches of the Miami Valley will begin serving as a childcare center for essential workers of their communities.

The Fairborn YMCA, located at 300 S. Central Ave., is offering care to infants who are 6 weeks and elder, toddlers, preschool and school aged children who are kindergarten students through 12 years old. Childcare is offered from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meals are provided. Space is limited and registration takes place on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Individuals should call the Fairborn YMCA to begin the registration process. Pricing varies according to the child’s age. Enrollment hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Per the state mandate, six children can be under the care of one adult per room. Sullenberger said childcare workers have been brainstorming games and activities to provide to the children that allow for social distancing to take place. Daytonymca.org reports that children will be offered developmentally and age-appropriate activities provided by staff.

Some YMCA branches are not offering child care for all ages of children, and some branches have met capacity. Visit https://www.daytonymca.org/pandemic-child-care to learn more.

