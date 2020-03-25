WPAFB experiences 3 positive COVID-19 cases

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Medical Group of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has identified that two additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the base up to three.

Wright-Patterson officials said they wish those members of the community who test positive a safe recovery.

Moving forward, as new cases are identified, the base’s new tracker will be updated. For every new case, the following four actions will take place:

1. The leadership of the affected unit will be notified, so they can take the necessary precautions in contacting individuals personally who may have had close contact with an individual who tested positive.

2. The 88th Medical Group professionals will keep in contact with those who test positive to provide guidance regarding isolation, self-monitoring and a full tracing of movements over the last two weeks. Work areas will be cleaned per CDC guidance.

3. The tracker of positive cases on Wright-Patterson’s COVID-19 website will be updated.

4. Wright-Patterson officials will continue to work closely with the Ohio Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

All members of the Wright-Patterson community are urged to follow force health protection guidelines, to practice social distancing and proper hygiene, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions in order to safeguard the community and prevent widespread outbreak.

Wright-Patterson leadership is continually monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the Installation and in the local area and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Visit www.wpafb.af.mil/coronavirus/ to find the latest COVID-19 information as it pertains to Wright-Patterson. The page is continuously updated as new information is being received.

