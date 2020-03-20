Wright State makes additional COVID-19 adjustments

- Support and look out for one another and ask for assistance if needed.

Wright State President Dr. Sue Edwards advises students to take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

FAIRBORN — Wright State University is adapting to the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought onto the nation.

Online learning will replace face-to-face courses through the remainder of the spring semester; student support services, such as tutoring, advising, career services and more, are now available virtually; staff are experiencing schedule changes and are working remotely; campus dining services are limited to carry-out only; campus housing is closing in the coming days; the university library is closed; all Wright State events are canceled or postponed — including the spring commencement ceremony — and university travel is suspended indefinitely.

“I understand the changes we have to impose cause you all measurable disruption,” Wright State University President Dr. Sue Edwards said in a campus-wide message. “However, according to public health officials at every level, the risk of inaction outweighs the inconvenience caused by these temporary measures. The safety of our campus community is always our number one priority. It is only with your cooperation and collaboration that we can successfully navigate through this period of uncertainty, and I sincerely want to thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Students who are now being taught in virtual classrooms are asked to keep their eyes peeled for messages from their professors regarding their courses. Student support services that are now available remotely include advising, tutoring, the math learning center, university writing center, career services, placement testing and math studio. Campus housing will close 5 p.m. Friday, March 20 with an exception to students who obtained permission from the university to remain in-place.

Staff will be limited on-campus as of March 18 and several are working remotely until at least March 31. Edwards advised that technology needed to support virtual operations is available and more information can be found with the university’s CaTS system.

“Employees working remotely are expected to manage workloads as if they were on site. Expectations include conference call availability, forwarding campus phone lines to home or cellphones, responding to emails, working on projects, etc.,” Edwards said. ” … We all understand this situation is uncharted and rapidly changing. The university is developing longer-term plans to address extended on-campus and remote work assignments and will release those shortly.”

The Wright State community is encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene, and to reach out if they need support. Although no cases CODIV-19 cases have been confirmed at the Wright State main or Lake Campus, the president said the university is being proactive to protect the health of students and staff.

“I know disruptions and contingency planning can be difficult and stressful,” Edwards said. “I sincerely appreciate your efforts and cooperation to keep our students, employees, and communities safe as we take these measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.”

