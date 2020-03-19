Schools alter lunch bag distribution

Breakfast and lunch bags will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 19 and Mondays and Wednesdays only beginning Monday, March 23 at the following locations:

Submitted photos

Fairborn City Schools are transitioning student lunch distribution to what officials say will be a more efficient and accessible system. Beginning March 19, school officials will be passing meals out twice weekly. Beginning the week of March 23, officials will pass out two lunches per student on Mondays and then pass out three lunches per student on Wednesdays.

Two meals will be distributed per child Thursday, March 19, accounting for lunch for Thursday and Friday. Pickup times remain unchanged from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parents are able to pickup food bags from within their vehicles as long as their child is present.

