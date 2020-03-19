4 charged with assault, other charges following shooting

FAIRBORN — Four suspects were detained after a man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries March 17 on the 200 block of Ohio Street.

Marquis Halliburton, 19, of Dayton; Alexander Stanton, 18, of Fairborn; Maiah Morter, 19, of Fairborn, and Trinity McComas, 20, of Tipp City were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, and one subject was charged with receiving stolen property for the stolen gun which was used during the shooting.

Fairborn Police said in a report regarding the incident that officers heard three gunshots near the downtown area while investigating a different complaint March 17 then received a call from dispatch, who advised officers about the shooting and that a black-colored sedan occupied by multiple individuals was observed leaving the scene.

Officers said in the report that they located the male shooting victim on Ohio Street, who had visible gunshot wounds to the abdomen and legs. The man was treated by Fairborn medics and was transported to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries. Officers reported that they located multiple bullet casings along the street and sidewalk and collected eyewitness accounts of what occurred.

At the same time, Fairborn Police reported that officers located a black Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Kauffman Avenue near W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. Officers initiated and conducted a felony traffic stop and detained the four adult subjects who matched the description eyewitnesses provided.

After officers continued to investigate, according to the police report, they were able to locate and recover a stolen firearm in the vehicle, which matched the bullet casings and caliber on Ohio Street.

The police report said detectives were called to the scene and performed interviews with witnesses and the suspects which is when the charges were given.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.