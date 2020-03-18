Bath Twp. limiting in-person meeting attendance

BATH TOWNSHIP — In keeping with precautions to minimize in-person interaction as urged by the Federal Government, the State of Ohio and Greene County Public Health, Bath Township will be restricting attendance at the next two township meetings slated for Wednesday, March 18 and Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in order to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Attendance to the Wednesday, March 18 meeting will be limited to township trustees, the fiscal officer and invited guests.

Invited Guests include Colin Altman, Miami Township Fire and Rescue chief; Chris Mucher, Miami Township trustee; and Pat Higgins, B-W Greenway. The guests’ attendance is optional. The Fairborn Daily Herald will continue to cover Bath Township trustee meetings.

The public is invited to watch the meetings via Facebook live video by searching for the “Bath Township – Greene County, OH” page.

If further attendance restrictions are necessary beyond the April 1 meeting, township officials will notify the public in advance. Contact the Bath Township office at 937-878-0611 for any questions or comments.