Several Fairborn events canceled

FAIRBORN — Several annual and one-time events have been postponed or canceled in Fairborn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Fairborn will no longer host the annual St. Pat-Rock’s Day celebration, the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce postponed its annual banquet, the annual Easter egg hunt will not take place this year, parks and recreation events have been canceled through April 6 (at the time of this writing), adult summer softball leagues will begin at a later date that has not been announced yet and the Greene County Public Library, which includes the Fairborn Community Library, is closed through Sunday, April 5 and its events and meeting rooms are canceled and unavailable for use until April 15.

“That is certainly something we did not want to do or look forward to doing, but given the governor’s ban on mass gatherings of more than 100 people, we felt it was prudent to the health, safety and welfare of the public, our employees and in general to cancel that event,” City Manager Rob Anderson said . “We look forward to hosting the event in the future for many years to come, but for this year we will have to do without it given how quickly this issue has spread.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an order across the state March 12 prohibiting gatherings including 100 people or more due to recent concerns of COVID-19. DeWine made an order March 15 closing bars and restaurants dine-in services, limiting them to carryout and delivery orders only for an indefinite period of time.

The Centers for Disease Control has advised that individuals practice social distancing, including keeping 6-feet between themselves and other individuals, and only leaving the house if necessary.

Fairborn citizens can stay informed about the coronavirus — including prevention, measures, symptoms and treatment by visiting www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and following Greene County Public Health on Facebook.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

