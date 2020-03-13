Annual St. Pat Rocks Day celebration canceled

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn will no longer host the annual St. Pat-Rock’s Day celebration.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an order across the state March 12 prohibiting gatherings including 100 people or more due to recent concerns of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus. Fairborn officials announced the cancellation approximately four hours later, city officials consulted with event partners iHeart Media, who own local classic rock radio station 104.7 WTUE.

The event was slated to take place on St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday, March 17.

“We were looking forward to the St. Pat-Rock’s Day event with WTUE, the bands, food and beverage vendors, and the community, but our primary concern is for the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, employees and visitors,” Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson said. “We will continue to take measured actions accordingly as we monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fairborn Communications Manager Meghan Howard wrote in a press release regarding the cancellation that Fairborn is “taking this proactive step to keep the community and surrounding areas healthy.”

“The best way to prevent new cases of COVID-19 is to limit exposure and encourage social distancing,” Howard said.

Other local events

The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is currently in discussion of “options and plans” regarding the chamber’s annual awards banquet slated for Friday, April 3. Chamber Executive Director Matt Owen said a decision would be made soon.

The Greene County Public Library, which includes the Fairborn Community Library, canceled all of its events and programs through April 15. Greene County Public Library Communications Coordinator Ryan Ireland said in the announcement that library administration met with Greene County Public Health to ensure best practices, and a decision was made March 12. Meeting rooms were also made unavailable for public use.

The Greene County Public Library administration made a decision March 13 to close temporarily March 13 through Sunday, April 5.

“We know that COVID-19 spreads in large groups,” Said Greene County Public Library Executive Director Karl Colón. “We are joining other Ohio libraries like our friends at Dayton Metro to limit social exposure.”

Fairborn citizens can stay informed about the coronavirus — including prevention, measures, symptoms and treatment by visiting www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and following Greene County Public Health on Facebook.

“We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you feel unwell,” Anderson said.

File photo The annual St. Pat Rocks Day event has been canceled.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

