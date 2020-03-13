FCS responds to coronavirus

FAIRBORN — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced March 12 that all public and private schools across the State of Ohio will close Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.

Fairborn City School District students are to attend classes as normal Monday, March 16 as the district will close at the end of the day to begin the time-off period on Tuesday, March 17. District officials said spring break will not be impacted.

The Fairborn City School District has been in process of preparing its response to the coronavirus.

“Our teachers are working on lesson plans which will be distributed in a variety of formats,” District Spokesperson Pam Gayheart said before DeWine made the announcement March 12, adding that they are working in the premise that some local families may not have internet access.

“We are also working with our food service supervisor to still provide food at multiple locations throughout the community,” Gayheart added.

While cleaning is taking place daily within district buildings, the district had already asked parents to keep their child at home if they are feeling ill. District officials also asked that individuals follow the information put forward by the Centers for Disease Control.

Fairborn Superintendent Gene Lolli recomended avoiding contact with sick individuals, washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or longer, drying hands with a clean towel or via air, covering the mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching the eyes, nose, face and mouth with unwashed hands after touching surfaces, cleaning and disinfecting highly-touched surfaces, calling a doctor before visiting and practicing overall good hygeine habits.

Lolli said the annual Fairborn High School senior trip has been rescheduled and school officials will work to keep the Fairborn community informed as the situation unfolds and more information becomes available. Information will be posted on the district website, www.fairborn.k12.oh.us, as well as https://www.fairborn.k12.oh.us/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=6GAAU0B&dasi=4GGBB and its social media profiles.

The Fairborn Daily Herald will continue to cover the local impact of the coronavirus as more information becomes available.

File photo Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced March 12 that all Ohio schools will close on Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_fhslockdown1.jpg File photo Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced March 12 that all Ohio schools will close on Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.

