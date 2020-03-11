Pancakes with syrup, please

Photos courtesy GCP&T

Greene County Parks & Trails Pancakes in the Park brought residents to Russ Nature Reserve March 7 to eat pancakes and learn all about maple syrup making.

Photos courtesy GCP&T

Greene County Parks & Trails Pancakes in the Park brought residents to Russ Nature Reserve March 7 to eat pancakes and learn all about maple syrup making.

Photos courtesy GCP&T

Greene County Parks & Trails Pancakes in the Park brought residents to Russ Nature Reserve March 7 to eat pancakes and learn all about maple syrup making.

Photos courtesy GCP&T

Greene County Parks & Trails Pancakes in the Park brought residents to Russ Nature Reserve March 7 to eat pancakes and learn all about maple syrup making.