Fairborn proclaims Girl Scout Week

Submitted photos

The City of Fairborn proclaimed March 8-13 as Girl Scout Week across the community. Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller was sworn-in as an honorary Girl Scout in the spirit of the proclamation.

Submitted photos

The City of Fairborn proclaimed March 8-13 as Girl Scout Week across the community. Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller was sworn-in as an honorary Girl Scout in the spirit of the proclamation.