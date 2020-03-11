Posted on by

Fairborn proclaims Girl Scout Week


Submitted photos The City of Fairborn proclaimed March 8-13 as Girl Scout Week across the community. Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller was sworn-in as an honorary Girl Scout in the spirit of the proclamation.

