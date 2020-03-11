WSU receives $75,000 grant

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University Foundation has received a $75,000 Power Grant from the Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation that will support engineering student success and workforce development programs, a business degree completion program, and lighting projects in the future Wright State University Archives Center.

The award is part of a multiyear request and represents a continuation of Dayton Power and Light support totaling over $1 million to the university since 1975. The DP&L partnership with Wright State also includes over $1 million in lighting rebates.

“We are so thankful to the DP&L Foundation for their generous support of Wright State University,” said Wright State University President Susan Edwards. “DP&L is one of Wright State’s most valued corporate partners. They have championed Wright State students for more than four decades, and we look forward to our continued collaboration in the years to come.”

The Power Grant will be utilized to support the following initiatives:

– Wright State University Archives Center — The future home of Wright State University’s Special Collections and Archives will almost triple the amount of space for the university’s renowned collections, including the largest Wright Brothers Collection in the world. It will also provide the appropriate lighting and climate control to preserve these priceless treasures for generations to come.

– Business Degree Completion Program — The Raj Soin College of Business is providing new opportunities for adults who want to return to college to complete their bachelor degrees in business. The program will expand in future years as online options grow, which will further remove barriers to degree completion.

– Engineering Student Success and Workforce Development Programs — DP&L’s partnership will encourage engineering students to work on renewable and clean energy for their senior capstone projects and provide opportunities for students to engage with DP&L employees as they develop their projects. DP&L is also supporting the creation of a Student Success Suite in the College of Engineering and Computer Science for enhanced academic and career advising.

“The DP&L Foundation is powering the community by making sustainable and positive impacts to provide a path forward for future generations,” said Holly Wiggins, director of community and corporate social responsibility. “We are proud to recognize Wright State University as a DP&L Foundation Power Grant recipient who, in partnership with our other grantees, share their dedication, tenacity and passion to drive community building, helping to make Dayton a great place to live, work and play.”