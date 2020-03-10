Chess Club brings home gold

Submitted photos

Fairborn City Schools is coming home with multiple trophies from the Queen City Classic. Matthew Wardle won fifth on a tie break, Avery Arwood won an individual trophy with 3.5 in place and the third place team for 4-6 under 800 rated. Rami Almohamedi came in third for the fifth grade unrated section.

