Shoeing the shoeless

Submitted photos
With the help of the Fairborn Lion’s Club and Board of Education member Mary Reaster, socks were collected in the Fairborn community to help provide shoes and socks to students in need.
Bristen Wells of Fairborn City Schools worked with the Shoes4TheShoeless organization to visit Baker Middle School to assist students in need. Shoes and socks were provided to students who needed shoes.
