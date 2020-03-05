UPDATED: Attorney alleged to have stolen $2 million from estate

XENIA — An attorney indicted on 55 charges is alleged to have stolen more than $2 million from a Greene County Probate Court estate and trust.

Brian Wiggins, 36, of Mason, was arrested March 4 and is in the Greene County Jail on a $1 million bond, no 10 percent.

According to the Feb. 27 indictment, Wiggins is charged with one count of identity fraud, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, a first-degree felony; 41 counts of money laundering, a third-degree felony; four counts of theft, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. The crimes allegedly happened between December 2015 and February 2020.

Most of the charges refer specifically to fraudulent activity related to the estate of a man who died in August 2018, Assistant Prosecutor David Hayes said at a Greene County Prosecutor’s Office press conference. Hayes said Wiggins was the attorney for the estate and the trustee for the trust, which were valued at more than $3 million. Beneficiaries of the trust include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Smile Train, an international charity that provides surgery for children with cleft lips and palates.

“The total amount of the alleged criminal activity is over $2.1 million. Specific instances in money laundering are also alleged in the indictment,” Hayes said. “These refer to transfers of trust and estate assets for the personal benefit of Mr. Wiggins.”

Wiggins allegedly spent the money on houses, a car, a boat, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, gambling in casinos, and payment of personal child support, Hayes said.

The indictment also alleges theft from other victims.

“Fortunately it is not common to see this type of theft with regard to estates and trusts here in Greene County, especially by a person who is connected to the estate and trust in a professional capacity,” Hayes said.

If found guilty of all charges, Wiggins could face potentially more than 70 years in prison, Hayes said.

Wiggins is scheduled to be arraigned 1 p.m. Friday, March 6. Visiting Judge Daniel Hogan, retired from Franklin County Common Pleas Court, will handle the case.

Members of the public who have any information regarding other potential victims of Wiggins are encouraged to contact Beavercreek Police Department Det. David Holley at 937-427-5520.

Wiggins https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_Wiggins-7.jpg Wiggins

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.